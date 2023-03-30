Commodities

Viterra to cease export activities in Russia from July 1 - ministry

March 30, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

March 30 (Reuters) - Global grain trader Viterra will cease its export activities in Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, from July 1, Moscow's agricultural ministry said on Thursday.

It added that the company was looking at transferring its Russian assets to new owners, without elaborating.

"Viterra's withdrawal from the market will not affect Russian grain export figures, all transhipment facilities will be preserved and will continue to operate as usual," it said.

