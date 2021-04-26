US Markets

Viterra to build new Canada canola-crushing plant

Contributor
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published

Agribusiness Viterra Inc [VILC.UL] said on Monday that it will build a canola-crushing plant at Regina, Saskatchewan, eyeing growing demand for vegetable oil and animal feed.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 26 (Reuters) - Agribusiness Viterra Inc VILC.UL said on Monday that it will build a canola-crushing plant at Regina, Saskatchewan, eyeing growing demand for vegetable oil and animal feed.

Rivals Cargill Inc CARG.UL and Richardson International have also announced plans to build new Canadian plants recently.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular