Viterra to build new Canada canola-crushing plant

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 26 (Reuters) - Agribusiness Viterra Inc VILC.UL said on Monday that it will build a canola-crushing plant at Regina, Saskatchewan, eyeing growing demand for vegetable oil and animal feed.

Rivals Cargill Inc CARG.UL and Richardson International have also announced plans to build new Canadian plants recently.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

