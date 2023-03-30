Viterra exits Russian grain trade; team to create new Russian exporter

Viterra in talks to sell its infrastructure assets in Russia

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Global grain trader Viterra's management team in Russia plans to create an independent Russian grain exporter once the company ceases export activities in the country, the head of its Russian office, Nikolai Demyanov, told Reuters on Thursday.

Viterra, part-owned by Switzerland-based mining and trading giant Glencore GLEN.L, has decided not to continue its origination and export programmes out of Russia after July 1, it said in a statement.

"After this decision, our main task is to save jobs and support the remaining infrastructure. Management plans to continue its grain export business as a new independent Russian exporter, aiming to maintain the competitiveness of Russian grain on theglobal marketand provide the most viable conditions for Russian producers," Demyanov said.

Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter.

Viterra and sanctions-hit Russian lender VTB share ownership of a grain terminal in the Black Sea port of Taman. Viterra said on Thursday that it was assessing options to transfer its business and assets in Russia to new owners.

"The details and terms of further infrastructure deals are under discussion," Demyanov said.

"Once all details have been agreed, Viterra's shareholders and the buyers of the infrastructure assets will apply to the Russian government commission in charge of foreign investment for approval of the transactions."

Viterra's announcement comes a day after rival Cargill said it would take a further step back from the Russian grain market.

Russia's agriculture ministry said in a separate statement that Viterra's decision will not affect the amount of Russia's grain exports.

