News & Insights

Stocks

Vitasoy Reports Strong Profit Growth and Dividend Increase

November 25, 2024 — 11:15 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vitasoy International Holdings (HK:0345) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vitasoy International Holdings reported a 2% increase in revenue and a 50% rise in profit from operations for the six months ending September 2024, driven by strong performance in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company also improved its cash position significantly, jumping from HK$538 million to HK$935 million. The board announced a higher interim dividend of HK4.0 cents per share, reflecting robust financial performance.

For further insights into HK:0345 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTSYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.