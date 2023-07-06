Vitasoy International Holdings (345) Price Target Decreased by 13.80% to 13.54

The average one-year price target for Vitasoy International Holdings (345) has been revised to 13.54 / share. This is an decrease of 13.80% from the prior estimate of 15.71 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 14.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.09% from the latest reported closing price of 9.95 / share.

Vitasoy International Holdings Maintains 0.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.26%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vitasoy International Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 345 is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 48,579K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,610K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,688K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 345 by 17.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,169K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,091K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 345 by 11.55% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,456K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,722K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,834K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 345 by 16.26% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 3,591K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 345 by 6.26% over the last quarter.

