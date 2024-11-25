Vitasoy International Declares Interim Dividend

Vitasoy International Holdings (HK:0345) has released an update.
Vitasoy International Holdings announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.04 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The dividend will be paid on December 24, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for December 10, 2024. This move highlights Vitasoy’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.
