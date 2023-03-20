Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group says received buyout offer of $30/shr

Adds details and context

March 20 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group Inc FRG.O said on Monday it had received an unsolicited proposal to buy the company for $30 per share in cash.

The offer represents a near 32% premium to the share's closing price on Friday.

Shares of the company, which also owns retailer Buddy's Home Furnishings, were halted in premarket trading.

The offer values the company at about $1.05 billion, according to Refinitiv calculations.

Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is considering to be taken private through a buyout deal led by CEO Brian Kahn and its executives.

Franchise Group added on Monday that its board would evaluate the proposal and that there was no assurance that the offer would result in a transaction.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sriraj Kalluvila

