US Markets
FRG

Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group considers going private -WSJ

January 10, 2023 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Adds WSJ report details, share move

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Franchise Group Inc FRG.O, the investment firm that owns retailers including Vitamin Shoppe, is considering going private, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In a potential management buyout led by Chief Executive Officer Brian Kahn, executives could pay between $30 and $35 per share, the report said. The top end of the range represents a premium of 16.2% to the stock's last close.

Shares of Franchise Group were up marginally at $30.37 in after-hours trading. The company, which has a market value of nearly $1.1 billion, did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.