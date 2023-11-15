Vitalik Buterin's Endorsement Of Plasma Tech Sends OMG Network Rallying 10%

The cryptocurrency market saw a stirring in the ranks as OMG (CRYPTO: OMG), the native cryptocurrency of the OMG Network, surged to a six-month high.

What Happened: This spike in investor interest was triggered by a blog post from Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin, in which he revisited the potential of Plasma technology—a foundational layer of the OMG Network.

Buterin’s recognition rejuvenated enthusiasm for Plasma, propelling the OMG token up by 10% to $0.70.

In his blog post, titled ‘Exit games for EVM validiums: the return of Plasma,’ Buterin articulates his belief in Plasma’s capabilities. “Plasma lets us completely sidestep the data availability question, greatly reducing transaction fees,” he explains.

Buterin suggests that Plasma is not just about efficiency, it’s also a “significant security upgrade for chains that would otherwise be validiums.”

Why It Matters: The interest in the older Plasma technology underscores the crypto community’s ongoing quest to resolve scalability and security issues within the Ethereum network.

OMG Network, previously known as OmiseGO, debuted in 2017 and was at the forefront with its initial coin offering (ICO), which capitalized on the promise of Plasma to enhance Ethereum’s performance.

However, it’s important to note that the landscape of layer-2 scaling solutions has evolved quite significantly since OMG Network’s inception. Plasma has been largely overshadowed by newer rollup technologies, which have also been designed to offload the Ethereum blockchain's transaction load—albeit through different mechanisms.

On The Flip Side: Despite the current uptick, OMG token is still a far cry from its all-time peak of $25.4, achieved in January 2018, when the excitement around Plasma was at its prime. Since that zenith, the token has shed over 97% of its value.

This decline is often attributed to the growing popularity of other scaling solutions such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and a variety of zero-knowledge rollups including Mina and Dusk Network.

Buterin’s Call to Action: Amidst this competitive landscape, Buterin’s voice signals a potential comeback for Plasma.

He views the current period as an “excellent opportunity to re-explore this design space,” urging for innovation that could “simplify the developer experience and protect users’ funds.” It’s a call that aspiring developers and OMG Network supporters might be ready to answer.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,981.16, down 3.70% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Alexey Smyshlyaev on Shutterstock.

