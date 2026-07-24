Vitalik Buterin Says Ethereum Is Reinventing Itself With a Massive New Overhaul. Where Does ETH Go From Here?

Key Points

Ethereum's founder is proposing a major development push.

Scaling, quantum security, and privacy are the primary areas being targeted.

A couple of the new goals are likely to conflict with each other.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) badly needs a new story, and its founder, Vitalik Buterin, is intent on creating exactly that. Buterin dropped a fresh draft of the network's long-term roadmap on July 4, calling the rebuild the network's biggest overhaul since the massive 2022 update known as the Merge.

Nearly every core technical element of the chain is slated to be rebuilt over the next three to four years, with a few new emphases, such as implementing cryptography resistant to quantum-computer attacks and creating native privacy features. Whether those changes will boost the coin's price is a separate question, so let's unpack it.

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Five new north stars are on the docket

The roadmap, which in Buterin's terminology is called a "strawmap," sets five "north stars" for Ethereum. Those stars are essentially the chain's new objectives, and given its outsize influence in the crypto sector, they likely represent the general direction of the future of cryptocurrency, as many other players will seek to emulate its capabilities as well as to profess Buterin's ideals.

Three of them pertain to scaling its throughput capacity, calling for transaction finality to occur within seconds, for the base chain to handle 10,000 transactions per second (TPS), and for it to handle 10 million TPS on its layer 2 chains. The last two, adding quantum-resistant cryptography and new primitives for privacy in transactions, will likely behave as complicating requirements to accomplishing those scaling goals. Both will incur an additional data burden to every block the network handles, potentially even to every single transaction, and so they'll directly conflict with the goals of targeting more throughput.

Don't hold your breath for the coin's value yet

The new direction of Ethereum could end up attracting more users and capital to the network. If it does, it can be considered a success. But activity in the ecosystem does not automatically enrich Ether holders.

The base fee burn depends on the base chain's congestion rather than its total throughput. Scaling up layer 2 chains has already shrunk the mainnet's fee revenue enough that Ethereum's supply turned mildly net inflationary in 2026, and the strawmap plans to push even more activity off the base chain, lowering the fee ceiling even further. Another issue is that individual token contracts could see their fees drop under the rebuild, again benefiting users and layer 2 chains without helping holders of Ethereum.

Nonetheless, the coin still looks likelier to grind higher than lower from here, largely for reasons unrelated to the roadmap. The crypto bear market is around nine months old, near the historical median, and the coin's 62% drawdown from its all-time high so far suggests that it might be due for a reversion to the mean rather than more losses.

So, the strawmap will make Ethereum more interesting and more valuable as a technology, but unfortunately probably not much better as an investment until its tokenomics change.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.