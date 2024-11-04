News & Insights

VitalHub Corp Announces Q3 2024 Results and Growth Plans

November 04, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) has released an update.

VitalHub Corp is set to release its Q3 2024 financial results on November 13th, followed by a conference call with the CEO and CFO on November 14th. The company, known for its health and human services software, is pursuing growth through product expansion and aggressive M&A strategies, serving over 1,000 clients worldwide.

