Vital Metals Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting

October 20, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

Vital Metals Ltd (AU:VML) has released an update.

Vital Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, set to take place on November 21, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes online if they cannot attend, as all voting will be conducted by poll. The meeting details and relevant documents are available online for those interested.

