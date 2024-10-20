Vital Metals Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting

Vital Metals Ltd (AU:VML) has released an update.

Vital Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, set to take place on November 21, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes online if they cannot attend, as all voting will be conducted by poll. The meeting details and relevant documents are available online for those interested.

For further insights into AU:VML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.