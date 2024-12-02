Vital Metals Expands Nechalacho Rare Earth Project

Vital Metals Ltd (AU:VML) has released an update.

Vital Metals Limited has expanded its Nechalacho Rare Earth Project in Canada’s Northwest Territories by acquiring over 25 square kilometers of new mineral claims. This expansion increases the project’s footprint to more than 75 square kilometers, enhancing Vital’s potential to become a significant player in the rare earths market. The company aims to explore the continuity of mineralization with plans to deliver a comprehensive Scoping Study by year-end.

