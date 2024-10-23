News & Insights

Vital Metals Ceases 330 Million Options on ASX

October 23, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

Vital Metals Ltd (AU:VML) has released an update.

Vital Metals Ltd has announced the cessation of 330 million options that expired without being exercised or converted. This development is a crucial update for investors tracking the company’s stock performance on the ASX. The expiration of these options could impact the company’s capital structure and investor sentiment.

