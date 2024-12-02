Vital Metals Announces Expiration of 200 Million Options

Vital Metals Ltd (AU:VML) has released an update.

Vital Metals Ltd has announced the expiration of 200 million options that were not exercised or converted by the end of November 2024. This cessation of securities could impact investor perceptions and trading activity surrounding the company’s stock. Investors will be keen to see how this development affects the overall financial strategy of Vital Metals.

