Vital Metals Advances Nechalacho Rare Earths Project

October 29, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Vital Metals Ltd (AU:VML) has released an update.

Vital Metals Ltd is advancing its Nechalacho Rare Earths Project in Canada, with a Scoping Study underway for the Tardiff deposit. The study, managed by ERM Consultants and Corem, will explore production scenarios and processing methods for the high-grade mineral resource. Additionally, the company has bolstered its board with the appointment of seasoned advisor Zane Lewis, signaling robust strategic direction.

