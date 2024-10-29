Vital Metals Advances Nechalacho Rare Earths Project

Vital Metals Ltd (AU:VML) has released an update.

Vital Metals Ltd is advancing its Nechalacho Rare Earths Project in Canada, with a Scoping Study underway for the Tardiff deposit. The study, managed by ERM Consultants and Corem, will explore production scenarios and processing methods for the high-grade mineral resource. Additionally, the company has bolstered its board with the appointment of seasoned advisor Zane Lewis, signaling robust strategic direction.

