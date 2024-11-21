Vital Metals Achieves Unanimous Support at Annual Meeting

Vital Metals Ltd (AU:VML) has released an update.
Vital Metals Limited announced that all resolutions put forward at its Annual General Meeting were approved by the required majority. Key decisions included the election of directors and the ratification of prior share issues. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.
