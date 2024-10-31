News & Insights

Vital KSK Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 31, 2024 — 10:22 pm EDT

Vital KSK Holdings, Inc. (JP:3151) has released an update.

Vital KSK Holdings, Inc. has successfully repurchased 261,200 of its common shares in October 2024, with a total value of approximately 342.9 million yen. This move is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board to enhance shareholder value, allowing for the repurchase of up to 2 million shares by March 2025.

