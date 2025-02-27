Vital Farms's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VITL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Vital Farms. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 63% leaning bullish and 21% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $255,880, and 15 are calls, amounting to $730,222.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $35.0 for Vital Farms during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vital Farms options trades today is 1609.5 with a total volume of 17,037.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vital Farms's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Vital Farms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VITL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.55 $1.25 $1.25 $35.00 $125.0K 840 4.0K VITL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $35.00 $92.7K 840 425 VITL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $1.8 $1.6 $1.8 $30.00 $90.3K 1.2K 534 VITL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.8 $1.6 $1.6 $30.00 $84.5K 1.2K 1.0K VITL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.5 $3.3 $3.5 $35.00 $70.0K 840 900

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee. The company's purpose is rooted in a commitment to Conscious Capitalism, which prioritizes the long-term benefits of its stakeholders (farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, employees, and stockholders).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vital Farms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Vital Farms's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,915,875, the price of VITL is down -5.61% at $31.98. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Vital Farms

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $52.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vital Farms, targeting a price of $52.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

