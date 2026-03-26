Vital Farms (VITL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Vital Farms (VITL) closed at $13.00 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.74% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 45.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 10.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.23, indicating a 37.84% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $186.97 million, up 15.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $901.31 million, which would represent changes of -14.58% and +18.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.94% lower. Vital Farms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Vital Farms's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.09, which means Vital Farms is trading at a discount to the group.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 207, this industry ranks in the bottom 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.