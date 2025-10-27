Vital Farms (VITL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Vital Farms (VITL) closed at $36.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.53% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.72%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.86%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 9.27% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.26%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vital Farms will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.29, showcasing a 81.25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $190.98 million, indicating a 31.71% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.37 per share and a revenue of $771.13 million, indicating changes of +16.1% and +27.18%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.78% higher. Vital Farms is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vital Farms has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.93 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.09 for its industry.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

