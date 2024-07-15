Vital Farms (VITL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Vital Farms (VITL) closed the most recent trading day at $42.68, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

The the stock of company has risen by 7.06% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.67%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $133.05 million, indicating a 24.99% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.96 per share and a revenue of $578.5 million, representing changes of +62.71% and +22.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.14% higher. Vital Farms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vital Farms's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 45.28. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.57.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.