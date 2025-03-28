Vital Farms (VITL) Stock Moves -1.82%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Vital Farms (VITL) standing at $29.72, reflecting a -1.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.97% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.7%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.69% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.27% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vital Farms in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.28, marking a 34.88% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $164.38 million, reflecting a 11.12% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.24 per share and a revenue of $741.14 million, demonstrating changes of +5.08% and +22.24%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Vital Farms. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% higher. Vital Farms presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vital Farms is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.38. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.57.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 179, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VITL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.