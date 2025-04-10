Vital Farms (VITL) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know

Vital Farms (VITL) closed the latest trading day at $33.30, indicating a -1.45% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.46% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.31%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 5.79% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.27, showcasing a 37.21% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $164.38 million, showing a 11.12% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.24 per share and a revenue of $741.14 million, representing changes of +5.08% and +22.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vital Farms currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Vital Farms is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.89.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

