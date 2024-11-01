Vital Farms (VITL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Vital Farms (VITL) closed at $34.56, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.41% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.28% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.18% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 0.97%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.14, reflecting a 40% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $144.7 million, showing a 31.03% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.11 per share and a revenue of $599.07 million, representing changes of +88.14% and +26.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Vital Farms holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Vital Farms is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 31.39. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.76 of its industry.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

