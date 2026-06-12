Vital Farms (VITL) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Vital Farms (VITL) ended the recent trading session at $10.60, demonstrating a -3.64% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 29.26% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.28, signifying a 177.78% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $181.95 million, indicating a 1.53% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.45 per share and a revenue of $783.54 million, indicating changes of -131.25% and +3.17%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vital Farms. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Vital Farms boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, positioning it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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