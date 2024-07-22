Vital Farms (VITL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Vital Farms (VITL) closed at $39, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Vital Farms is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $133.05 million, reflecting a 24.99% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $578.5 million, indicating changes of +64.41% and +22.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.21% higher. As of now, Vital Farms holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Vital Farms's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 40.83. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.77.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

