Vital Farms (VITL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Vital Farms (VITL) closed at $41.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.89% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming release. On that day, Vital Farms is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.67%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $131.11 million, reflecting a 23.17% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.94 per share and a revenue of $578 million, demonstrating changes of +59.32% and +22.49%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vital Farms. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 21.82% upward. Vital Farms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vital Farms has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.74 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.23.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.