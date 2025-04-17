Vital Farms (VITL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Vital Farms (VITL) closed the most recent trading day at $32.99, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vital Farms in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.27, showcasing a 37.21% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $164.38 million, indicating a 11.12% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.24 per share and a revenue of $741.14 million, representing changes of +5.08% and +22.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vital Farms is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vital Farms is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.38, which means Vital Farms is trading at a premium to the group.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.