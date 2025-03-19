Vital Farms (VITL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Vital Farms (VITL) closed the latest trading day at $29.56, indicating a -0.1% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, down 34.88% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $163.5 million, indicating a 10.53% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $741.03 million, indicating changes of +5.08% and +22.22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. Right now, Vital Farms possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Vital Farms currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.65, which means Vital Farms is trading at a premium to the group.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.