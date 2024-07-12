Vital Farms (VITL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Vital Farms (VITL) closed the latest trading day at $43.24, indicating a -1.93% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vital Farms in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 46.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $133.05 million, up 24.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.96 per share and a revenue of $578.5 million, demonstrating changes of +62.71% and +22.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Vital Farms. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.14% higher within the past month. As of now, Vital Farms holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Vital Farms is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.17. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.59.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

