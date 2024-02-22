Vital Farms (VITL) Soars 11.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Vital Farms (VITL) shares soared 11.9% in the last trading session to close at $18. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Vital Farms has been benefiting from its strategic planning and resilient supply chain, amid a volatile landscape. The company's commitment to building strong relationships with retail partners, alongside its focus on prudent partnerships, continues to drive growth and reinforce its position in the healthy protein segment.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +200%. Revenues are expected to be $131.1 million, up 19.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Vital Farms, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VITL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Vital Farms belongs to the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, General Mills (GIS), closed the last trading session 0.3% lower at $65.61. Over the past month, GIS has returned 1.6%.

For General Mills , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $1.04. This represents a change of +7.2% from what the company reported a year ago. General Mills currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

