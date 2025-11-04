Vital Farms (VITL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vital Farms Inc (Symbol: VITL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.85, changing hands as high as $38.08 per share. Vital Farms Inc shares are currently trading up about 16% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VITL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VITL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.91 per share, with $53.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.53.

