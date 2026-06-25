Vital Farms (VITL) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Vital Farms (VITL) closed at $10.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.03% outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.41, marking a 213.89% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $181.95 million, indicating a 1.53% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.45 per share and revenue of $783.54 million. These totals would mark changes of -131.25% and +3.17%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vital Farms should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Vital Farms currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 196, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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