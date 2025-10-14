Vital Farms (VITL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Vital Farms (VITL) closed the most recent trading day at $41.98, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.69% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vital Farms in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 81.25%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $191.08 million, indicating a 31.78% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $772.03 million, which would represent changes of +16.1% and +27.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.19% upward. Right now, Vital Farms possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Vital Farms is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.42. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.51.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VITL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

