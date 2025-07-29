Vital Farms (VITL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Vital Farms (VITL) closed at $37.04, marking a +2.07% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.46%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 7, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.28, marking a 22.22% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $168.88 million, up 14.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $743.1 million. These totals would mark changes of +7.63% and +22.56%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vital Farms. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.26% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Vital Farms possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vital Farms is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.54, so one might conclude that Vital Farms is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

