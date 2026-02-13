Vital Farms (VITL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vital Farms (VITL) closed at $28.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.53% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.22%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 6.04% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 12.24%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.99%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vital Farms in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.38, reflecting a 65.22% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $213.26 million, up 28.48% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $759.16 million, indicating changes of +22.03% and +25.21%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.8% lower within the past month. Vital Farms presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Vital Farms is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.94. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.25.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 194, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.