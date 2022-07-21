Vital Farms (VITL) Moves 16.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Vital Farms (VITL) shares ended the last trading session 16.1% higher at $10.53. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Vital Farms’ rallied following an upgrade from Morgan Stanley, as per media reports. Analyst believes that VITL is well placed in the higher-growth specialty egg division. Certainly, shift in consumer preference toward specialty eggs amid better-for-you and ethically sourced food trends bodes well for the company. In addition, its focus on product innovation, marketing investments and distribution expansion are tailwinds.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -144.4%. Revenues are expected to be $79.52 million, up 31.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Vital Farms, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 25% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VITL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Vital Farms is part of the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. B&G Foods (BGS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.3% lower at $23.99. BGS has returned -0.9% in the past month.

For B&G Foods , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.26. This represents a change of -36.6% from what the company reported a year ago. B&G Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.