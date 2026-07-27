Vital Farms (VITL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Vital Farms (VITL) closed at $13.29, marking a +2.07% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.35% outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.77%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vital Farms in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.45, signifying a 225.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $171.13 million, indicating a 7.38% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.46 per share and a revenue of $781.03 million, demonstrating changes of -131.94% and +2.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.78% lower. Vital Farms is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 216, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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