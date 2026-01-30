Vital Farms (VITL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Vital Farms (VITL) closed the most recent trading day at $28.45, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.94%.

The stock of company has fallen by 11.93% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Vital Farms is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 65.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $213.26 million, up 28.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $759.16 million, indicating changes of +22.03% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.04% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Vital Farms holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vital Farms has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.19 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.67 of its industry.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.