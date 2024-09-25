Vital Farms (VITL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vital Farms (VITL) closed at $35.73, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.04%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 10.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vital Farms in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.14, marking a 40% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $142 million, indicating a 28.59% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.11 per share and a revenue of $595.7 million, indicating changes of +88.14% and +26.25%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Vital Farms is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vital Farms's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.61, which means Vital Farms is trading at a premium to the group.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

