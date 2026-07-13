Vital Farms (VITL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Vital Farms (VITL) was down 1.31% at $12.78. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.55%.

The company's stock has climbed by 22.17% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.45, indicating a 225% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $176.5 million, reflecting a 4.48% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.46 per share and a revenue of $783.1 million, representing changes of -131.94% and +3.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.22% lower. Vital Farms presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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