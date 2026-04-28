Vital Farms (VITL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vital Farms (VITL) closed at $12.94, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.49% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.23% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vital Farms will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.13, showcasing a 64.86% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $186.12 million, indicating a 14.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $876.92 million, indicating changes of -40.28% and +15.47%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.09% lower within the past month. Vital Farms currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Vital Farms is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.35. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.21.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.