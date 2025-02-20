Vital Farms (VITL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Vital Farms (VITL) ended the recent trading session at $34.77, demonstrating a -1.72% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 20.3% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vital Farms in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 27, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, down 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $160.23 million, indicating a 17.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.92% decrease. As of now, Vital Farms holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vital Farms has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.63 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.06.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.