Vital Farms (VITL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Vital Farms (VITL) closed the latest trading day at $33.64, indicating a +0.78% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.1%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 12.31% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 8, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $162.62 million, up 9.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $740.79 million. These totals would mark changes of +4.24% and +22.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.16% decrease. Right now, Vital Farms possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vital Farms has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.18 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.63, so one might conclude that Vital Farms is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VITL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

