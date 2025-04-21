Vital Farms (VITL) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Vital Farms (VITL) standing at $33.06, reflecting a +0.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Vital Farms will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.27, indicating a 37.21% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $164.38 million, up 11.12% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.24 per share and a revenue of $741.03 million, indicating changes of +5.08% and +22.22%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vital Farms presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vital Farms is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.6. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.62 of its industry.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL)

