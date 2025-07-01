Vital Farms (VITL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Vital Farms (VITL) was up +2.34% at $39.42. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.82%.

The company's stock has climbed by 22.44% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vital Farms will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.28, reflecting a 22.22% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $168.88 million, up 14.58% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $743.1 million, indicating changes of +7.63% and +22.56%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Vital Farms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Vital Farms is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.08, so one might conclude that Vital Farms is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

