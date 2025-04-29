Vital Farms (VITL) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Vital Farms (VITL) closed the latest trading day at $33.83, indicating a +0.56% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.4% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Vital Farms will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 8, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.26, reflecting a 39.53% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $162.62 million, indicating a 9.93% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $740.79 million. These totals would mark changes of +4.24% and +22.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vital Farms. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% lower. Vital Farms is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vital Farms's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.47, so one might conclude that Vital Farms is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.