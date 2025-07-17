Vital Farms Surpasses 500 Family Farms, Strengthening Commitment to Ethical Food Production

Vital Farms surpasses 500 family farms, enhancing ethical food production and expanding capacity with new facilities.

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation known for its ethically produced foods, has announced that its farm network has expanded to over 500 family farms, growing from 300 in 2023. This increase highlights the company's ongoing efforts to meet the high demand for its pasture-raised eggs, which are the leading brand in the U.S. by retail sales. The company emphasizes fair compensation and support for farmers, including construction incentives to help alleviate rising costs. Chief Sales Officer Pete Pappas celebrated this milestone and reaffirmed the company's commitment to maintaining strong relationships with farmers. Vital Farms is also investing in its supply chain, with plans for increased production capacity at existing facilities and the establishment of a new egg washing and packing plant in Indiana, expected to enhance revenue significantly. The company's focus on animal welfare and sustainable practices continues to drive its growth across the nation.

Vital Farms has expanded its network to over 500 family farms, a significant increase from 300 at the end of 2023, demonstrating its growth and commitment to sustainable farming.

The company has announced infrastructure investments, including new production equipment and a second egg washing and packing facility, which are expected to greatly enhance capacity and revenue potential.

As the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales, this milestone further solidifies its market position and brand recognition within the ethical food sector.

The focus on fair pay and support for farmers underpins the company’s sustainable and ethical business model, reinforcing its commitment to stakeholder welfare.

$VITL Insider Trading Activity

$VITL insiders have traded $VITL stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VITL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW OHAYER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $6,363,650 .

. RUSSELL DIEZ-CANSECO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 180,609 shares for an estimated $6,079,024 .

. JOANNE BAL (GC, SEC. AND HEAD OF IMPACT) sold 28,246 shares for an estimated $1,273,894

KATHRYN MCKEON (CMO and GM, Butter) sold 12,300 shares for an estimated $541,815

THILO WREDE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $85,080.

$VITL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $VITL stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VITL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VITL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/17/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

$VITL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VITL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VITL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $45.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Sarang Vora from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $46.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Benjamin Mayhew from BMO Capital set a target price of $44.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Pamela Kaufman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Brian Holland from DA Davidson set a target price of $42.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $44.0 on 02/28/2025

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vital Farms



(Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced a major milestone within its farm network, now surpassing 500 family farms versus 300 at the end of 2023.





To meet the strong demand for its eggs, Vital Farms has continued to raise the standards in attracting and retaining family farmers across the Pasture Belt™ to produce the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. This includes fair pay for farmers, as well as retention and construction incentives to help offset rising construction costs.





“I could not be more excited to celebrate this incredible milestone of surpassing 500 family farms, and we're going to continue working hard to attract, retain and expand our relationships with farmers across the Pasture Belt,” said Pete Pappas, Vital Farms’ Chief Sales Officer and President, Eggs. “Our network of family farms has always been central to our business. I want to recognize the tremendous amount of work, dedication and care that our farmers put into their flocks every day to put ethical food on tables across the country.”





Vital Farms continues to make key investments in its resilient supply chain. Earlier this year, Vital Farms announced the installation of new production equipment at Egg Central Station (ECS), its award-winning egg washing and packing facility in Springfield, Missouri, which will come online in Q4 2025 and will allow for a capacity increase at ECS of an estimated 30%. Vital Farms has also announced plans for a second world-class egg washing and packing facility in Seymour, Indiana which is expected to become fully operational in early 2027 and is designed to generate more than $350 million in additional revenue capacity for the brand.





Vital Farms is actively recruiting farmers who are committed to our high animal welfare standards to join our flock. To learn more about farming with Vital Farms, visit



https://vitalfarms.com/farmers



.







ABOUT VITAL FARMS:







Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 500 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 26,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit



https://vitalfarms.com/



.







CONTACT:







Media:





Rob Discher







Rob.Discher@vitalfarms.com







Investors:





John Mills







John.Mills@icrinc.com





