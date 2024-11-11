News & Insights

Stocks

Vital Farms should be bought on recent pullback, says Jefferies

November 11, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson lowered the firm’s price target on Vital Farms (VITL) to $41 from $45 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After having hosted investor meetings with Vital Farms’ Founder and Executive Chairman Matt O’Hayer, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco, and CFO Thilo Wrede, the firm says the conversations supported Jefferies’ conviction in the long-run potential of the company and the view that near-term capacity constraints should be short-lived. Vital’s stock dropped about 11% last week off a Q3 volume miss and commentary around capacity constraints, but coming out of investor meetings this past Friday, the firm says it foresees 20%-plus sales growth over the next two to three years and recommends buying the stock on the recent pullback.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VITL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VITL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.