Vital Farms should be bought on recent pullback, says Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson lowered the firm’s price target on Vital Farms (VITL) to $41 from $45 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After having hosted investor meetings with Vital Farms’ Founder and Executive Chairman Matt O’Hayer, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco, and CFO Thilo Wrede, the firm says the conversations supported Jefferies’ conviction in the long-run potential of the company and the view that near-term capacity constraints should be short-lived. Vital’s stock dropped about 11% last week off a Q3 volume miss and commentary around capacity constraints, but coming out of investor meetings this past Friday, the firm says it foresees 20%-plus sales growth over the next two to three years and recommends buying the stock on the recent pullback.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VITL:
- Vital Farms price target lowered to $41 from $46 at TD Cowen
- Vital Farms Faces New Challenges as It Transitions to Large Accelerated Filer Status
- Vital Farms Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2024
- Vital Farms now sees FY24 revenue of at least $600M, consensus $598.35M
- Vital Farms reports Q3 EPS 16c, consensus 12c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.